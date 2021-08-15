VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of VER opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after buying an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

