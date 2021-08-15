Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

