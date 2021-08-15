Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,666,152 shares of company stock worth $392,768,867. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

FOUR stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

