TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $674.27.

NYSE:TDG opened at $605.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.30. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

