Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.03.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.