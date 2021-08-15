TD Securities Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

OR opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

