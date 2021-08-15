Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The Lovesac worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

