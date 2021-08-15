Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Brooks Automation worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $992,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $2,342,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $940,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

