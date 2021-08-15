Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $55.79 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Logitech International worth $55,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

LOGI stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

