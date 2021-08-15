Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $54,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

