Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $3,352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

