Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $540,320.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

