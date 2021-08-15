Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,805,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,879,675. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

