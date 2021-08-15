Lake Street Capital Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $63.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

GRWG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

