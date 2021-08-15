RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $489.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

