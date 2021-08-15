Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Drops By 50.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.