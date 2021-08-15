PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 23,390 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

