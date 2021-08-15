GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

MSI stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $143.83 and a one year high of $233.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

