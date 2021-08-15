PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 484.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

