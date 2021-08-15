Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$262.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYDGF. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.79. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

