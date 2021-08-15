Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

