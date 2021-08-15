WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

