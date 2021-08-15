Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

