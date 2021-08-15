Thomas T. Higgins Sells 20,000 Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $12.20 on Friday. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 3.10.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.