Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

