Insider Buying: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Buys $366,885.00 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.66 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

