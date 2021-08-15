GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 861 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $161.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

