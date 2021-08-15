Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 112,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

