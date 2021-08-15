Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $394,504,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

