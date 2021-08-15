GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

