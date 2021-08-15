GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 119,238 iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICAD. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

