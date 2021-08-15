Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 838 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,280,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

