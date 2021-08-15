Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

