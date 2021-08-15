Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 81,944 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $61,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $283.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.