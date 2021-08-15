DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

