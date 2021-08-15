1,774 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $132.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

