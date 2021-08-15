Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 89,523 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,713,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

