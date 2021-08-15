World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:WWE opened at $50.26 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

