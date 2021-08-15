State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a P/E ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $497,944.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

