Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Critical Contrast

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and China Minsheng Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.43 $390.61 million $0.96 13.78 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valley National Bancorp and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential downside of 15.72%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats China Minsheng Banking on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

