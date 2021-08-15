HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HCI Group stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

