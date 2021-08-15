State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GLT opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

