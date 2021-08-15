State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $953.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.