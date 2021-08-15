State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 416 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Echo Global Logistics worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO opened at $31.94 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $850.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

