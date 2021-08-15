State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Viasat were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $54.83 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

