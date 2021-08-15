Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.21 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

