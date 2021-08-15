Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.