Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $8,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 270.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $302,000.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

