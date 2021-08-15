Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.