Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $3,421,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HZO opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.